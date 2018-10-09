Lightworks 14.5 Video Editor Released With Same-Day Linux Support But Still No Source
Written by Michael Larabel in Proprietary Software on 17 October 2018 at 01:06 PM EDT. 1 Comment
Lightworks, the long-standing non-linear video editing system that has offered a native Linux build the past few years after being challenged by delays for a few years, is out today with version 14.5 and comes with Linux, macOS, and Windows support.

Lightworks 14.5 succeeds the Lightworks 14.0 release from a year and a half ago as the latest major update for this cross-platform software owned by EditShare. This new release has user-interface improvements, variable frame-rate media support, higher GPU precision settings, Reaper export support, AC-3 audio support in various formats, support for Blackmagic RAW files, and a variety of other enhancements.

Before getting too excited about this video editor that's handled films like The Wolf of Wall Street, Moulin Rouge, and Pulp Fiction, it does remain proprietary. Back in 2010 is when they talked of going open-source but that didn't pan out... Originally they were waiting on finishing up macOS and Linux support. There's been that support for years now but it appears EditShare has given up on their open-source ambitions for the program. The only (semi-official) comments over the years have pegged it at the complexities of open-sourcing it...

Additionally, while there is a free version of Lightworks available, for full support with this program you need Lightworks Pro that costs $25 USD per month / $175 per year / $438 for an outright license. So it may have more features and be more stable than the likes of Kdenlive and OpenShot, do know that it's proprietary and will cost you for full support. Details on the many changes to find in Lightworks 14.5 can be found via the Lightworks Forums.
