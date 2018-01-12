The multi-platform, professional-grade Lightworks non-linear video editing system is getting close to releasing version 14.1.
Released this morning is the third RC to Lightworks 14.1.0.0 for macOS, Linux, and Windows systems.
Lightworks 14.1 has been working on support for new media structures, support for Cineform codecs, new trimming functionality, UI/UX improvements, media tab enhancements, and other improvements.
More details on Lightworks 14.1 RC3 can be found via the company's forums. A detailed look at all of the changes building for Lightworks 14.1 can be found via this change-log.
