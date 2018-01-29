LightNVM Getting Open-Channel 2.0 Support For Linux 4.17
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 29 March 2018 at 06:45 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
LightNVM patches are called for pulling into the Linux kernel's block layer that would land for the Linux 4.17 kernel and provide Open-Channel 2.0 support.

The Open-Channel SSD 2.0 specification was ratified in January by the LightNVM group. As a reminder, LightNVM / Open-Channel is a specification for extending the NVMe specification whereby the solid-state drive exposes its internal parallelism and lets the host operating system determine data placement and I/O scheduling rather than the SSD itself. Open-Channel SSDs aim for better I/O isolation, predictable latency, and better drive management.

The Open-Channel SSD 2.0 specification has various improvements over the now-deprecated 1.2 release. Those wanting to learn more about the innards of this NVMe extension can do so via the OCSSD 2.0 specification.

The patches pending implement the 2.0 changes to the LightNVM Linux kernel code and end up adding around an extra thousand lines of code to the kernel.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Test Driving A 64-Thread POWER9 Workstation, Initial Performance Against A 96-Core ARM
While Still Waiting For Broadcom VideoCore 5 To Surface, There Appears To Be VC6
USB Audio Class 3.0 Support, Intel Icelake Audio Set For Linux 4.17
ARM64 Prepping ARM v8.4 Features, KPTI Improvements For Linux 4.17
Linux Mint Rolls Out The MintBox Mini 2
Bootlin Making Progress On Their Open-Source Allwinner VPU Support
Popular News This Week
PostgreSQL Begins Landing LLVM JIT Support For Faster Performance
AMD Posts Open-Source Driver Patches For Vega 12
AOMedia Announces Public Release Of AV1 Video Format
An Important GNOME Performance Fix Has Landed
Krita 4.0 Now Available For Open-Source Digital Painting
CRYENGINE's Sandbox Editor Now Open-Source