LightNVM 2.0 is on the way and is currently available as a public draft specification. This updated specification will be released soon for dealing with these SSDs that leave management up to the operating system rather than the drive itself.
With the LightNVM updates for the block code targeting Linux 4.16, tentative LightNVM 2.0 support is in place. There is also now iostats support and other code improvements. For those interested in learning more about the open-channel SSDs and specification update, see this pull request and the LightNVM.io site and OpenChannelSSD on GitHub.
