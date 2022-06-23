LightDM Display Manager 2022 Status Update: Not Much Going On
Written by Michael Larabel in Ubuntu on 23 June 2022 at 05:24 AM EDT. 6 Comments
UBUNTU --
From 2011 to 2017 while Ubuntu had been using the LightDM display manager developed by Canonical, their engineers were actively supporting it and making new releases to coincide with new Ubuntu Linux updates. But with Ubuntu now using GDM as its default desktop display manager, there hasn't been a new LightDM release in three years and not much in the way of upstream activity. Today Canonical's lead LightDM maintainer issued a status update for the project.

Canonical's Robert Ancell of the Ubuntu desktop team issued a status update concerning LightDM. Ancell previously managed new LightDM releases and being heavily involved in its development.

Ancell acknowledges that while Ubuntu development resources have been reduced for LightDM, the display manager continues to work but with some bit rot. Their mailing list has shutdown but they encourage discussion via GitHub and the Ubuntu Discourse. LightDM is expected to still work for other Linux distributions for those interested.


LightDM back during the days of Ubuntu 12.04.


There hasn't been a new LightDM release since 2019 but those interested are encouraged to use the main Git branch. The status update can be found via Ubuntu Discourse.

Basically, not much is happening these days to LightDM for this once widely used cross-desktop display manager. Canonical understandably isn't investing much at all into it with it no longer being used by default on the Ubuntu desktop and so far no major community efforts have been trying to pick up the slack.
6 Comments
Related News
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
Ubuntu Core 22 Released For IoT & Embedded Devices
Ubuntu Working To Provide Good Support For The VisionFive Low-Cost RISC-V Board
Ubuntu Deciding How To Tame Their systemd-oomd Killing Experience
Ubuntu 22.10 Looking At Replacing WPA With IWD For Linux Wireless
Ubuntu's Mir 2.8 Released With Working Towards Hybrid GPU Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: Rust For The Kernel Could Possibly Be Merged For Linux 5.20
The Bizarre Case Of Zstd's Very Slow Performance On Arch Linux
GitLab Now The Main Development Platform For Wine
Akamai Warns Of "Panchan" Linux Botnet That Leverages Golang Concurrency, Systemd
Canonical Continues Working On Ubuntu's Firefox Snap Performance
Raspberry Pi 4 V3D Open-Source Kernel Driver Support Slated For Linux 5.20
EPEL Statistics Show Recent Surge In Rocky Linux Usage Past AlmaLinux, CentOS Stream
Meta's Transparent Memory Offloading Saves Them 20~32% Of Memory Per Linux Server