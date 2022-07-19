LightDM 1.32 Released With Various Fixes, Qt4 Support Finally Removed
Yesterday marked the release of LightDM 1.32 as the first official release of this display manager since 2019.
Last month was a status update on LightDM for this display manager formerly used by Ubuntu but in recent years has just been making use of GNOME's GDM. Canonical's Robert Ancell had noted that while suffering from some bit rot that it should continue to serve its purpose for distributions interested in it. Surprisingly, Ancell on Monday released version 1.32.
LightDM 1.32 is basically a collection of fixes that have accumulated in the tree over the past three years. LightDM 1.32 has a wide variety of different bug fixes, fixes build failures on FreeBSD, fixes building with newer Glibc, addressing deprecated items, and also does drop Qt 4 tool-kit support. With Qt4 having been unsupported since 2015, it's been long overdue for removal.
LightDM running on Ubuntu long ago.
Downloads and the full list of changes for LightDM 1.32 via GitHub.
