Life Is Strange: Before the Storm - Shipping For Linux Next Week

If you enjoyed the original Life is Strange that Feral Interactive ported to Linux two years back, Life is Strange: Before the Storm will be released for Linux next week.
Feral Interactive will be releasing Life is Strange: Before the Storm for macOS and Linux on 13 September.
This is an episodic graphic adventure game developed by Deck Nine. The game premiered for Windows and consoles at the end of 2017. This title is powered by the Unity engine. For the graphics requirements they list the Radeon R9 270 or GeForce GTX 680 as the minimum but recommend at least a GeForce GTX 970 or Radeon RX 470. The Radeon support works going back to the Mesa 18.1 stable series.
More details on this newest native Linux game port via the Feral site.
