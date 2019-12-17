Life Is Strange 2 Releasing For Linux This Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Gaming on 17 December 2019 at 08:16 AM EST. Add A Comment
Feral Interactive has announced they are releasing the complete season of Life Is Strange 2 for Linux (and macOS) this Thursday.

On 19 December will be the Linux release of Life is Strange 2.


This release comes more than one year after Feral announced they were porting this game after having previously ported Life Is Strange to Linux.

The Linux system requirements for the Linux game don't appear to be available quite yet. The game was released in September 2018 and currently retails for $8 USD on Steam for the first episode or $39.95 USD for the complete season. On Windows at least it's recommended to have a NVIDIA GTX 970 or AMD Radeon R9 280X while you can get by with at least a GTX 650 or HD 7700 graphics card for this D3D11 game.
