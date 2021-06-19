Libzip as the widely-used C library for accessing. creating, and modifying Zip archives is out with a new feature release.
With the new libzip 1.8.0 release is now support for handling Zstd compression. Zstd was added as a supported compression method to the ZIP file format specification. The Zstd support for libzip can be controlled at build time. Libzip 1.8 also adds support for LZMA (ID 14) compression.
In addition to the Zstandard and LZMA compression support, Libzip 1.8 also adds several new APIs, more information is exposed for consistency check errors, improved zipcmp output, and other improvements.
Downloads and more details on the new libzip 1.8.0 release can be found via libzip.org.
