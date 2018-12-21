Faster VP9 Multi-Threaded Video Decoding Patch Lands In Libvpx
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 21 December 2018
Performance optimizations are always great presents to see in open-source projects around the holidays (well, any time of the year for that matter). Libvpx today picked up another optimization for helping out with VP9 video decoding.

Merged today to Libvpx was Tile-SB-Row based Multi-threading in Decoder for VP9.

The commit message doesn't elaborate on any estimated performance gains out of this tile superblock row based multi-threading. However, when the tile superblock row based multi-threading was added to the AV1 encoder earlier this year, for reference, it yielded a speed-up of about 2.9x for four threads.

Both of these Tile-SB-Row Multi-Threading patch series were developed by video consulting company Ittiam.

Over the holiday weekend I'll add it to my benchmark queue for checking out the VP9 decode performance with Libvpx Git.
