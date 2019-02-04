Libvpx 1.8 Released With VP9 Encode Performance Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Google on 4 February 2019 at 07:56 PM EST. Add A Comment
GOOGLE --
It's been just over a year since the debut of libvpx 1.7 while today a major new release is available for this library providing VP8/VP9 video encode/decode capabilities.

With the libvpx 1.8.0 release, Google engineers focused on enhancing the VP9 video encode performance to make it more suitable for real-time and video on-demand use-cases.

Libvpx 1.8 brings new VP9 controls, the two-pass VP9 encoding is "substantially" improved, real-time encoding at speed seven has improved 5~10%, and other performance work.

This release also has a number of bug fixes, including for VP8 multi-thread decoding problems, various VP9 issues, and other items uncovered over the past year.

More details on the libvpx 1.8 changes via this Git commit.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Google News
Chrome 72 Has Some Wayland Improvements, Eyes Deprecating FTP
Google Is Hiring More LLVM/Clang Developers
Chrome 73 Enabling The Mojo Video Decoders For Linux
Faster VP9 Multi-Threaded Video Decoding Patch Lands In Libvpx
Chrome 72 Beta Deprecates TLS 1.0/1.1, Steps Towards Deprecating FTP
Google's Pixel 3 Is Using The MSM DRM Driver, More Android Phones Moving To DRM/KMS Code
Popular News This Week
The Linux Kernel Likely To See A Hardware Accelerator Subsystem
Valve Publishes Initial Steam Linux Figures For 2019
Initial Hands-On & Benchmarking With The Dell XPS 9380 Pre-Loaded With Ubuntu 18.04 LTS
GCC To Begin Implementing MMX Intrinsics With SSE Instructions
PipeWire Should Be One Of The Exciting Linux Desktop Technologies For 2019
Netflix Continues Experiencing Great Performance In Using FreeBSD For Their CDN