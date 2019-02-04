It's been just over a year since the debut of libvpx 1.7 while today a major new release is available for this library providing VP8/VP9 video encode/decode capabilities.
With the libvpx 1.8.0 release, Google engineers focused on enhancing the VP9 video encode performance to make it more suitable for real-time and video on-demand use-cases.
Libvpx 1.8 brings new VP9 controls, the two-pass VP9 encoding is "substantially" improved, real-time encoding at speed seven has improved 5~10%, and other performance work.
This release also has a number of bug fixes, including for VP8 multi-thread decoding problems, various VP9 issues, and other items uncovered over the past year.
More details on the libvpx 1.8 changes via this Git commit.
Add A Comment