Librsvg Continues Rust Conquest, Pulls In CSS Parsing Code From Mozilla Servo
Written by Michael Larabel in GNOME on 12 November 2019 at 07:49 AM EST. 11 Comments
GNOME --
For about three years now GNOME's SVG rendering library has been transitioning to Rust. This library, librsvg, now makes further use of Rust around its CSS parsing code and Mozilla's Servo is doing some of that heavy lifting.

Librsvg is employing the CSS engine from Mozilla's Servo engine in order to be written in Rust while also having the benefit of being able to handle more complex CSS code than the previous implementation.

Through this latest librsvg work, the dependency on GNOME's libcroco was also dropped. Libcroco is a CSS parsing library that has been largely unmaintained for years and has known issues against it -- including security issues.

Long story short, the CSS code for librsvg is now in Rust, libcroco is no longer a dependency, and this latest Rust transitioning will appear soon with librsvg 2.47.1.

With librsvg dropping libcroco that just leaves GNOME Shell as the last user of that CSS parsing library. Developer Federico Mena Quintero has volunteered to help port GNOME Shell's CSS code to Rust so that could be happening as well as we approach 2020.

More details on this Rust work via Federico's blog.
11 Comments
Related News
Shortwave Enters Beta As New GNOME Internet Radio Player
GNOME Mutter Adds Intermediate ShadowFB For Faster Software Rendering
GNOME's Mutter Adds XWayland Full-Screen Games Workaround
GNOME 3.35.1 Released As The First Step Towards GNOME 3.36
GNOME Shell + Mutter Begin Landing Graphene Integration
GNOME's Mutter 3.35.1 Fixes The Night Light Mode On Wayland
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Netflix Optimized FreeBSD's Network Stack More Than Doubled AMD EPYC Performance
AMD Details 3rd Gen Threadripper, Ryzen 9 3950X + Their New $49 USD CPU
Microsoft Will Release Their Edge Web Browser For Linux
The Linux Kernel Seeing Backport Progress Finally For The "$1.5 Million Dollar Bug"
Years Late: Linux 5.5 To Offer Mainline Support For SGI's Octane MIPS Workstations
Netflix Is An Example Of A Great Open-Source Corporate Patron To FreeBSD
FuryBSD Is A New Attempt At A Desktop Focused BSD
The FreeBSD Migration To OpenZFS Is Still Looking To Be A Great Change