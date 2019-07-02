To Little Surprise, Many Linux Apps Run On The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 4 July 2019 at 09:00 AM EDT. 10 Comments
Now being into Q3, we're waiting to see if Purism will be able to deliver the Librem 5 GNU/Linux smartphone this quarter after being pushed back twice from their original January ship date. They haven't released any finished design yet or the finalized specifications (they still haven't finalized on the RAM, battery, cameras, and speaker(s)), but their latest series of blog posts are showing that GNOME/Linux applications can run on their Librem 5 developer kit.

Following their posts showing off the boot time compared to an obsolete Android smartphone and Quake II can run on their Linux smartphone, they have been highlighting other applications that can run on the phone -- well, their developer kit.

But considering that the Librem 5 is running a GNU/Linux stack and as we've known for months will be using a GNOME-based shell by default, it should be hardly a surprise that many GNOME applications or Linux terminal applications can run on the device.

Should you be curious, they show in their latest blog post that among the apps running on their phone are GNOME Clocks, Emacs, Password Safe, OpenTTD, GNOME Podcasts, Fragments Torrent Client, and Drawing. Last week meanwhile they showed GNOME Solitaire, Gedit, Apt, GNOME Web, GNOME Calculator, GNOME Dictionary, Evince Document Reader, and Xournal.
