Purism Outlines Librem 5 Software Work During October - Including Battery / Thermal

Purism has finally published their blog post outlining the software work they accomplished during October on bringing up the Librem 5 smartphone.
October's software efforts included kernel items like working to improve the battery life and reduce the heat output of the work-in-progress Librem 5 as well as maturing their user-space components.
- Improvements to the MXSFB driver and others in working to improve battery life.
- S3 suspend/resume support should be functional.
- Thermal throttling support for the Etnaviv driver to help with the heat output.
- Improvements to the GNOME Chats application.
- Phosh 0.1.2 of their Wayland compositor was released.
- Work-in-progress support on making GNOME Calculator adaptive.
- Many user-space fixes.
More details on their October work can be found via the Purism blog.
They also posted a second blog entry about the Librem 5 "Birch" batch preparing to ship, but as of writing that is still yielding a 404 error. The birch batch was supposed to be shipping from "October 29th – November 26th" so at this point if they are just now preparing to ship would indicate they are running a few weeks behind schedule on this first batch that will hopefully go beyond just the confines of Purism and their stakeholders.
