Purism Has Librem 5 Audio Routing Working, Other Software Progress
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 24 December 2019 at 09:44 AM EST.
Purism has shared an update on their software work for the Librem 5 Linux smartphone over the course of last month.

Most notably they got audio routing to work so phone calls can work out properly. But they are still battling power consumption and other software work to at least make the device seem more like beta quality.

- Fixing audio routing for the Librem 5 Birch batch, allowing this Linux smartphone to actually serve as a working phone. Telephone calls now appear to be working reliably.

- Documentation updates.

- Improving the integration between the Chats and Contacts applications.

- On-screen keyboard improvements, particularly for landscape layout.

- Improving the keypad widget used for the dialer with libhandy.

- Support for toggling the WWAN modem via software in the header-bar of the window.

- Continued work in trying to improve the power consumption in order to generate less heat and improve battery life where as right now the device runs very warm and only for around one hour of battery life. Some kernel work is ongoing but it doesn't appear they have made much progress yet.

- Support for Bluetooth audio.

- Other fixes

More details in this blog post. In another post out today they also talk about their Librem One software service. Not too many dramatic improvements but they say to be working towards launching Librem Sync and Librem Files services around mid-2020.

Hopefully they'll have much more progress to report next month, especially on the battery life, as with increasing the prices on the Librem 5 phone, users will likely only be having higher expectations for the device.
