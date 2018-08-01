Purism's Librem 5 Making Progress In GTK4 Toolkit Usage, Kernel Upbringing
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 6 September 2018 at 05:31 PM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Purism announced earlier this week that the Librem 5 smartphone has been delayed to April 2019. In trying to make that date not slip further, which they attributed this three-month delay on NXP hardware errata, they continue working quickly on the software side of this privacy-minded GNU/Linux smartphone puzzle.

Purism has published another blog post today offering their latest general development report on the project. Among their latest areas of work have been:

- Work in the direction of being able to build Plasma Mobile Librem 5 images.

- Various fixes to their Phosh Wayland shell. Somewhat related are also some fixes for the WLROOTS Wayland support library.

- Various fixes going on with upstream GTK+ 4 and the Librem 5's libhandy library in making up the default Librem 5 user-interface. Preparations for Wayland virtual keyboard support are also underway.

- Continued work on SMS/messaging and calls support.

- They are currently working on adapting the Linux 4.18 kernel to work on their developer kit. They have managed to get a power supply driver for the battery charger working and hope to upstream it soon. They also have USB 2.0 support tested and working.

- On the hardware side, they have sent out the manufacturing files for PCB fabrication and assembly of prototypes.

This 20th general development report on the Librem 5 Linux smartphone can be found via the Purism blog.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Libre Computer's Renegade Elite Offers USB-C With DP, PCI-E x4, 4GB LPDDR4, 6 Cores
CompuLab Goes WILD With Debian-Based Android WiFi RTT Indoor Location Tracking
Purism Pushes Back The Librem 5 Linux Smartphone Release Date
Linux Patches Working On High Resolution Scrolling For Logitech Mice
It Looks Like Raptor Is Gearing Up To Release A New Open-Source POWER System
StarTech's Affordable Server Racks Continue Working Out Great - 2 More Racks Installed
Popular News This Week
The Controversial Speck Encryption Code Will Indeed Be Dropped From The Linux Kernel
KaOS 2018.08 Released As One Of The Great KDE Linux Distributions
Intel MPX Support Will Be Removed From Linux - Memory Protection Extensions Appear Dead
ExtFUSE: Making FUSE File-Systems Faster With eBPF
Threadripper 2, Spectre, Steam Play / Proton & Linux 4.19 Made August Super Exciting
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 Series Expectations On Linux