Purism Hires GNOME Developer For Librem 5 UI/UX Designer

Purism's latest hire to work on the Librem 5 privacy-minded Linux smartphone effort is a UI/UX designer who has long been involved with GNOME.
GNOME interaction designer Tobias Bernard is joining Purism as a UI/UX designer for the Librem 5 smartphone. This German free software advocate believes the Librem 5 has more potential than Ubuntu Touch or Firefox OS due to its freedom and privacy focus and using a full GNU/Linux stack rather than mixing with Android drivers.
As we've known already, while Purism will support KDE Plasma Mobile and other stacks on the Librem 5, the default UI/UX will be with GNOME/GTK components. They recently also showed off their first work on their Phosh Wayland Shell. Tobias reaffirmed their phone's user-interface focus, "the UI will be GTK-based, and we’re using upstream GNOME apps (which we’re adapting with a responsive layout). We’ll also be working on new applications for the phone, such as Calls and Messages, which will work on the desktop as well. We want as much of this work to go upstream, so it can benefit all GNOME users."
It will be interesting to see how quickly the new GNOME applications can come together considering Purism plans to begin shipping their developer kits this summer and hopes to officially begin shipping the iMX8-powered smartphones next year.
More of Tobias Bernard's commentary can be found in his post entitled Joining Purism.
7 Comments