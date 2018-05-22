Purism Publishes Librem 5 Dev Kit Details, Small Batch Order Going In Soon

Purism has published their nearly final specifications on their limited-run Librem 5 Dev Kit. The cutoff for ordering a developer kit is next week as they are placing their hardware order and planning on only this single, limited run of the developer kit prior to the phones becoming available next year.
Their deadline for ordering a developer kit is the end of the month and the kit price has raised to $399 USD. In the process, Purism believes they are still on track for their January 2019 for coming up with having the phone's actual hardware ready.
For the developer kit they are planning on the i.MX 8M SoC, at least 2GB LPDDR4 memory, 16GB eMMC, M.2 WiFi + Bluetooth, M.2 cellular, 5.7-inch LCD touchscreen, camera module, and USB-C module. The PCB will include basic sensors, mini-HDMI connector, a mini speaker, vibration motor, and other usual basics for a smartphone developer platform.
More details for those interested at Puri.sm.
