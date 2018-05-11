Purism's Librem 15 v2 Laptop Now Supported By Mainline Coreboot

While Purism had already been shipping Coreboot on their Librem 15 v2 laptop two years ago and has already succeeded by their third revision that does have mainline Coreboot support, the support was merged today to Coreboot proper for the Librem 15 v2.
Mainline Coreboot has already supported the earlier iteration of the original Librem 15, the newer and current Librem 15 v3, as well as the Librem 13. As of today the second version of the Librem 15 is now officially supported in its Git code-base. The Librem 15 v2 was their updated Broadwell-based like the Librem 15 v1 while the current-generation Librem 15 v3 is utilizing an Intel Skylake processor.
Some basic changes were needed for supporting the Librem 15 v2 compared to the v1 base implementation: changes to the SATA and USB ports, no LAN device, and other basic differences.
It's unfortunate the changes took this long to get merged upstream in Coreboot Git, but at least the milestone has now been reached.
