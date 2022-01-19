LibreOffice Sees New Activity For Compiling To WebAssembly

This activity comes with LibreOffice 7.3 already being branched ahead of its release in February, so we'll see how much more WebAssembly development activity and interest there is for the office suite's cycle ahead to see what sort of shape it will be in come August. Outside of safe browser execution, there is growing interest among many for WebAssembly to be a portable format for software on the desktop with various run-times / implementations for sandboxed execution in a performant manner.