LibreOffice Lands An Initial Qt5 Interface Plugin

A new VCL plug-in that is in development will allow LibreOffice to blend nicely with the KDE Plasma / Qt5 desktop.
The Visual Components Library (VCL) that allows LibreOffice to make use of functionality across different graphical tool-kits and operating systems now has a Qt5 plug-in. The Qt5 VCL plug-in was merged this morning, which previously was being developed as a KF5 (KDE Frameworks 5) named plug-in.
This Qt5 plug-in provides cursor support, mouse handling, various Qt5 drawing functions, and more for LibreOffice. This Qt5 code is now in Git master in time for LibreOffice 6.0.
Great to see this Qt5 VCL plug-in finally land. Still working out more details about its overall state, etc and for now appears to be a fairly basic implementation.
LibreOffice 6.0.0 should be released in late January or early February, so there's still time for this Qt5 support to mature.
