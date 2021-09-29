LibreOffice Lands Initial Code For Qt6 Toolkit Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 29 September 2021 at 08:54 AM EDT. 1 Comment
Merged this morning into the LibreOffice code-base is the initial Qt6 VCL plug-in.

LibreOffice supports multiple Visual Class Library (VCL) plug-ins for different toolkits from the Windows and macOS Quartz user-interface back-ends to the GTK and Qt5 back-ends and more for supporting different user-interface implementations depending upon the platform. Complementing the LibreOffice Qt5 VCL is now an early, work-in-progress Qt6 VCL.

This new Qt6 VCL plug-in was merged this morning and is enabled with the new "--enable-qt6" build option for this open-source office suite.

Testing of this Qt6 VCL plug-in so far is rather limited and was tested against the current development branch of the Qt6 upstream code. Prior to the merge today were various clean-ups and refactoring to the Qt5 VCL code to enhance its re-usability. This Qt6 port was developed by Michael Weghorn.
