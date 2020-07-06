The Document Foundation Clarifies LibreOffice 7.0's "Personal Edition" Branding
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 6 July 2020 at 05:05 PM EDT. 5 Comments
LIBREOFFICE --
Yes, it's true the LibreOffice builds in recent days -- including the new LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 -- have "Personal Edition" branding for the open-source builds. But given user concerns, The Document Foundation board has issued some clarifications to try to ease any immediate rumors, etc.

The LibreOffice builds provided are indeed marked now as "LibreOffice Personal Edition" as part of planned but not yet finalized marketing changes for LibreOffice. These builds of the open-source office suite remain free and available to anyone without restrictions.

But they are now evaluating this "Personal Edition" branding if any LibreOffice ecosystem partners want to begin offering any enterprise versions of the office suite with paid support or the like. Meanwhile the LibreOffice everyone currently knows would be called LibreOffice Personal Edition.

They are looking at this change as part of the LibreOffice vision for the next five years and as part of their marketing efforts. The Document Foundation commits to LibreOffice always being free software.

The brief statement on this new (tentative) branding that starts with LibreOffice 7.0 can be found via DocumentFoundation.org.
5 Comments
Related News
LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 Is Out For Testing This Skia+Vulkan Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 Released For This Open-Source, Vulkan-Supported Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta Available For Testing With Its Skia+Vulkan Support
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
LibreOffice On Windows Will Now Hard Require Clang For Performance Reasons
LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
In 2020 The Linux Kernel Is Still Seeing Driver Work For The Macintosh II
Firefox 80 To Support VA-API Acceleration On X11
Godot 4.0 Is Looking Even More Impressive With SDFGI
Fedora Developers Discussing Possibility Of Dropping Legacy BIOS Support
Linux Kernel Preparing New Guidelines For Using Inclusive Terminology
Important Patches Land To Improve GNOME's Multi-Monitor Experience With High Refresh Rates
"Project Springfield" Is Red Hat's Effort To Improve Linux File-Systems / Storage
5+ Years Late: LLVM's AMD Excavator Target Was Missing Two Features