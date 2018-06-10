PDF Importing Improvements Head Into LibreOffice

It's too late for the upcoming LibreOffice 6.1, but LibreOffice 6.2 will feature PDF importing improvements.
Ashod Nakashian of Collabora landed a number of PDF importing improvements this week into the open-source office suite. This includes support for importing PDF images, importing PDF text, and a wide variety of work related to that. Some of that heavy lifting with PDF is being done using PDFium, the library for PDF rendering that Google developed for Chrome, which has been bundled in LibreOffice since last year.
The PDF work going into LibreOffice can be found via this CGit query.
It will be interesting to see how well the PDF importing support is for LibreOffice 6.2 given that it's been very limited. LibreOffice 6.1.0 is planned for release around the middle of August while LibreOffice 6.2 isn't expected until the end of January or early February.
