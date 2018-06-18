LibreOffice Picks Up A Native "KDE 5" File Picker
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 18 June 2018 at 11:42 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
Several months back LibreOffice developers began working on better integration with KDE Plasma 5 and that has advanced again today with now having a native file picker.

LibreOffice developer Katarina Behrens has landed her work on providing a "KDE5" native file-picker for dealing with file operations within this open-source office suite.

The initial code is now in place and after many commits does appear to be in working order.

This new KDE file chooser integration is in LibreOffice Git master that is too late for the upcoming LibreOffice 6.1, thus early material for LibreOffice 6.2 that will come at the start of 2019 unless it were to get back-ported for the 6.1 series.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LibreOffice News
PDF Importing Improvements Head Into LibreOffice
LibreOffice 6.1 Branches & Now Under Feature Freeze, LibreOffice 6.2 On Master
LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 Is Ready To Roll For Advancing The Open-Source Office
Collabora Online 3.2 Supports Chart Creation, Other Features
Changes Begin Building Up For LibreOffice 6.1
LibreOffice 6.1 Getting GTK3 Native Message Dialogs
Popular News This Week
Soon It Might Be Possible To Finally Have A Nice ARM-Powered Linux Laptop
Linux 4.18 Drops The Lustre File-System
CVE-2018-3665: Lazy State Save/Restore As The Latest CPU Speculative Execution Issue
Fedora 29 To Fully Embrace The FreeDesktop.org Boot Loader Specification
Linux 4.18 Landing Restartable Sequences System Call, Yields Performance Benefits
Nouveau NV50 Gets Patches To Help Dolphin Emulator By As Much As ~50%