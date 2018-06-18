LibreOffice Picks Up A Native "KDE 5" File Picker

Several months back LibreOffice developers began working on better integration with KDE Plasma 5 and that has advanced again today with now having a native file picker.
LibreOffice developer Katarina Behrens has landed her work on providing a "KDE5" native file-picker for dealing with file operations within this open-source office suite.
The initial code is now in place and after many commits does appear to be in working order.
This new KDE file chooser integration is in LibreOffice Git master that is too late for the upcoming LibreOffice 6.1, thus early material for LibreOffice 6.2 that will come at the start of 2019 unless it were to get back-ported for the 6.1 series.
