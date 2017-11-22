LibreOffice Calc Is Finally Being Threaded
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 22 November 2017 at 04:53 AM EST. 1 Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
While LibreOffice Calc for a while now has been offering OpenCL support for speeding up spreadsheet computations, with not all drivers/GPUs supporting OpenCL, this Microsoft Office alternative is finally receiving proper multi-threading support.

Collabora developers have landed their initial work on multi-threading / parallelism as they look to speed-up the LibreOffice Calc spreadsheet program's calculations.

Tor Lillqvist and Dennis Francis of Collabora appear to be leading this charge. Their first stab at Calc parallelism notes that for now formula group calculations are done in parallel threads. This is done when OpenCL is not being used and the CPU_THREADED_CALCULATION is set. For now it's hidden behind an environment variable, but hopefully soon enough it will become the default.

Since that initial commit yesterday there have been several more patches getting this multi-threading calculation support into working shape including to thread the software interpreter and related work.

It will be interesting to see how well this multi-threaded Calc computations support is in time for the LibreOffice 6.0 release early next year.
1 Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LibreOffice News
LibreOffice Lands An Initial Qt5 Interface Plugin
LibreOffice Gets Flicker-Free OpenGL Transitions
LibreOffice 5.4 Released With New Standard Color Palette, Improved File Handling
LibreOffice 6.0 Is In Development
LibreOffice 5.4 Beta 1 Tagged, LibreOffice 5.5 On Main
A Look At Some Of The Changes So Far For LibreOffice 5.4
Popular News
Linux 4.15 Is A Huge Update For Both AMD CPU & Radeon GPU Owners
AMDGPU DC Code Lands For Linux 4.15 Kernel
Intel Planning To End Legacy BIOS Support By 2020
The Big Changes So Far For The Linux 4.15 Kernel - Half Million New Lines Of Code So Far
XFS For Linux 4.15 Brings "Great Scads of New Stuff"
AMDGPU DC Pull Request Submitted For Linux 4.15 Kernel - 132,395 Lines Of Code