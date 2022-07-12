LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 Available For Testing This Latest Open-Source Office Suite
The Document Foundation has made available this morning the LibreOffice 7.4 release candidate as the newest test version of this cross-platform, open-source office suite.
LibreOffice 7.4 is aiming for release in mid-August and this RC1 release is one of the final chances to test this half-year update to this leading free software office suite. LibreOffice 7.4 finally brings WebP image support, a variety of performance improvements, and other evolutionary enhancements.
LibreOffice 7.4 has seen work on various UI/UX improvements, new typographic settings for LibreOffice Writer, the Calc spreadsheet software now supports up to 16,384 columns, many performance optimizations to Calc, support for WebP image import/export support, improved text layout performance for PDF export and other scenarios, PPTX import/export enhancements, and other improvements. There are the work-in-progress release notes outlining more of the individual changes in LibreOffice 7.4.
The Document Foundation's LibreOffice 7.4 is set to release in August.
Those wanting to download LibreOffice 7.4 RC1 or to learn more can visit the Document Foundation QA blog for all the details.
7 Comments