LibreOffice 7.4 Beta Now Available With Performance Improvements, WebP Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 15 June 2022 at 08:58 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Out today is the beta release of LibreOffice 7.4 as the newest feature release in development for this cross-platform, open-source office suite.

LibreOffice 7.4 has seen work on various UI/UX improvements, new typographic settings for LibreOffice Writer, the Calc spreadsheet software now supports up to 16,384 columns, many performance optimizations to Calc, support for WebP image import/export support, improved text layout performance for PDF export and other scenarios, PPTX import/export enhancements, and many other refinements. See this earlier article for more details on the long-time effort it took for adding WebP image support to LibreOffice.

The Document Foundation Wiki notes more of the in-progress changes for LibreOffice 7.4.


The Document Foundation has published LibreOffice 7.4 Beta 1 today.


Download details and more information on LibreOffice 7.4 Beta 1 is available from The Document Foundation QA blog.

LibreOffice 7.4 is aiming to begin its release candidate phase in July and to have the official LibreOffice 7.4.0 release in mid-August.
