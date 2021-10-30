LibreOffice 7.3 Alpha 1 Tagged With More Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 30 October 2021 at 02:00 PM EDT. 1 Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
LibreOffice 7.3 Alpha 1 was tagged on Friday in the first step towards this next open-source office suite update due out early next year.

Like usual, the next LibreOffice release should happen in February. LibreOffice 7.3 is working up many more changes as it continues to prove to be a very capable alternative to Microsoft Office. Some of the changes that have accumulated so far for LibreOffice 7.3 include:

- LibreOffice Writer now allows attaching hyperlinks to shapes.

- Various improvements to tracking changes within Writer.

- Faster performance around opening of Microsoft DOX files as well as faster loading of large RTL documents. Meanwhile, PDF exporting is faster for some complex documents.

- Calc is also seeing some performance improvements around XLSM and XLSX files. Inserting large charts is also faster.

- Bash-like auto completion is implemented for the Calc spreadsheet program.

- A new bullet mode editing behavior is added for LibreOffice Impress.



- Various importing improvements around DOCX, XLSX, OOXML, and PPTX file formats.

- Initial Qt6 work.

See the tentative release notes for more information on the changes so far in the LibreOffice 7.3 development cycle.

Those wanting to help in testing can grab the latest nightly builds of the LibreOffice 7.3 alpha state via their daily build server with binaries available for a number of platforms.
1 Comment
Related News
LibreOffice Lands Initial Code For Qt6 Toolkit Support
LibreOffice 7.2 Community Released For This Leading Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.2 RC1 Released Ahead Of Official Debut Next Month
OpenDocument Format 1.3 Approved As OASIS Standard
LibreOffice 7.2 Beta Arrives With Initial Command Pop-Up HUD, Better Performance
LibreOffice 7.2 Alpha 1 Released For This Open-Source Office Suite
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
An Early Look At The GCC 12 Compiler Performance On AMD Zen 3
SiFive Has A New RISC-V Core To Improve Performance By 50%, Outperform Cortex-A78
Linux 5.16 Will Be A Great Christmas Gift For Open-Source Fans With Many New Features
NVIDIA 495.44 Linux Driver Released With GBM Support
System76 Laptops To See Some Useful Improvements With Linux 5.16
Wine 6.20 Released With More Modules Switching To The PE Format
Steam Continues Improving Its Shader Pre-Caching Support, Other Beta Improvements
KDE Plasma Readies Its NVIDIA GBM Support, Fingerprint Authentication Added