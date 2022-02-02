LibreOffice 7.3 Released With Better Interoperability For Microsoft Office Files
The Document Foundation has released LibreOffice 7.3 as the newest half-year update to this leading open-source, cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 7.3 is introducing support in Writer for hyperlinks attached to shapes, Writer better tracks and indicates changes to text, various performance improvements, Bash-like auto-completion for Calc spreadsheets, a new bullet mode editing feature, and much more. As usual, LibreOffice 7.3 has many import/export improvements to its Microsoft Office DOC, DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX file format handling. The Document Foundation is particularly promoting LibreOffice 7.3's improved interoperability with Microsoft Office files as one of the key pillars of this release.


More details on the LibreOffice 7.3 changes can be found via the TDF blog. Download the LibreOffice 7.3 free office suite at LibreOffice.org.
