LibreOffice 7.2 Community Released For This Leading Open-Source Office Suite
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 19 August 2021 at 07:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
LibreOffice 7.2 Community is out today as the newest version of this widely-used, open-source, cross-platform office suite.

LibreOffice 7.2 Community (yes, their new branding, rather than the former "Personal Edition" attempt) is the latest feature release with much work on improving interoperability with Microsoft Office file formats. In addition to better handling Microsoft Office files like faster opening of DOCX documents, LibreOffice 7.2 Community brings a command pop-up / heads-up display (HUD), initial GTK4 toolkit support, the ability to compile to WebAssembly, font caching for faster rendering, Calc spreadsheet performance improvements, and dropping its OpenGL-based drawing code in favor of routing all the code through Skia.

In the name of greater performance for LibreOffice is large images will now be loaded on-demand while there is also faster slide rendering in LibreOffice Impress by pre-fetching of large images. The default templates for LibreOffice have also been refreshed with a better appearance.

More details on the Libreoffice 7.2 changes via DocumentFoundation.org.
