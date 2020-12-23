For those with extra time around the holidays, the first release candidate of LibreOffice 7.1 is now available for testing.
After the alpha in October and beta in November, LibreOffice 7.1 is ending out 2020 with their initial release candidate. There have been more than 200 new commits that landed ahead of the 7.1-RC1 release.
Downloads and more details on the LibreOffice 7.1 release candidate via the LibreOffice QA blog. Two more release candidates of LibreOffice 7.1 are expected towards the second half of January while the official LibreOffice 7.1.0 release should happen in early February.
LibreOffice 7.1 introduces a new Writer outline folding mode, several new table formulas being supported, faster find/replace performance, faster spell checking within Calc, PPTX importing improvements, realistic soft-blurred shadows for objects can now be set within Impress, new physics-based animation capabilities for Impress, UI improvements, and never-ending work on DOCX import/exporter enhancements. More details on the tentative changes to LibreOffice 7.1 via the project's Wiki.
