For those with extra time around the holidays, the first release candidate of LibreOffice 7.1 is now available for testing.After the alpha in October and beta in November , LibreOffice 7.1 is ending out 2020 with their initial release candidate. There have been more than 200 new commits that landed ahead of the 7.1-RC1 release.Downloads and more details on the LibreOffice 7.1 release candidate via the LibreOffice QA blog . Two more release candidates of LibreOffice 7.1 are expected towards the second half of January while the official LibreOffice 7.1.0 release should happen in early February.LibreOffice 7.1 introduces a new Writer outline folding mode, several new table formulas being supported, faster find/replace performance, faster spell checking within Calc, PPTX importing improvements, realistic soft-blurred shadows for objects can now be set within Impress, new physics-based animation capabilities for Impress, UI improvements, and never-ending work on DOCX import/exporter enhancements. More details on the tentative changes to LibreOffice 7.1 via the project's Wiki