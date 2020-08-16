LibreOffice 7.1 Starts Off With Presentation Improvements, Inclusive Config Options
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 16 August 2020 at 11:48 AM EDT. 4 Comments
While LibreOffice 7.0 was just released earlier this month, with the code branching having already happened earlier this summer, there are a number of changes already accumulating in the code-base for LibreOffice 7.1.

As usual for the release rhythm of this open-source office suite, LibreOffice 7.1 as the next installment should likely be out in late January / early February as that is their traditional target that complements their early August summer release.

The LibreOffice 7.1 release notes have already begun to document the changes coming for this next update. Among the work so far in LibreOffice 7.1 includes:

- A new Writer Outline folding mode under experimental features to fold/collapse/hide all text from the current heading to the next heading.

- Adding visible signatures to existing PDF files in Draw.

- LibreOffice Impress now allows changing animations for several objects at once.

- The LibreOffice Presentation console has buttons now for Exit and Pause/Resume.

- Various configuration changes with some config items being renamed for inclusiveness, such as OpenCLWhiteList to OpenCLAllowList and DeviceBlacklist to DeviceDenylist, among others.

Those are the listed items so far for LibreOffice 7.1 while expect much more to come over the weeks and months ahead. We'll likely see more as well for LibreOffice 7.1 on optimizing its new Skia rendering code, including the Vulkan acceleration code path.
