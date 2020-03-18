LibreOffice 7.0 Git Adds Skia-Based Text Rendering Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 18 March 2020 at 02:35 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
With the in-development LibreOffice 7.0 one of the headlining changes is making use of Google's Skia library and with that is Vulkan rendering support. That initial implementation was using Skia to draw the UI while now it's also picking up text rendering responsibilities.

LibreOffice developers have begun landing Skia text rendering support for the open-source office suite. So far the Skia text rendering is wired up for Microsoft Windows as well as X11 usage on Linux.

Collabora's Luboš Luňák explained in one of the patches, "The Cairo-based way reuses code that is used for OpenGL, but it's needlessly complicated, given that Skia itself is capable of text rendering as well. This requires a small patch for Skia so that it uses the FcPattern we use for selecting a font."

The Skia-driven text rendering still is to be tweaked and at the moment may appear slightly lighter than the Cairo-based rendering.

Following that text rendering plumbing for X11 and Windows, the Skia code was updated against the latest code found in Chrome 82 development state.

LibreOffice 7.0 is due out in early August with this Skia and Vulkan support along with faster XLSX file processing, other performance improvements, HiDPI scaling for Qt5, and continued UI tweaks.
Add A Comment
Related News
LibreOffice 7.0's Qt5 Support To Offer HiDPI Scaling
LibreOffice 7 Continues Plumbing Its Vulkan Rendering Support
We Love Performance... So We Love LibreOffice 6.4 With This Office Suite Now Running Faster
LibreOffice 7.0 Is The Version Now In Development With Its Skia + Vulkan Support
Trying Out The Skia+Vulkan Powered LibreOffice 6.5 Development Build
LibreOffice Git Lands Its Skia Drawing Code - Leading To Vulkan-Accelerated Office Suite
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linux Kernel's Floppy Disk Code Is Seeing Improvements In 2020
WSL2 Reaching General Availability In Windows 10 v2004
AMD Is Hiring Another Lead Linux Kernel Developer To Work On Their Graphics Driver
Benchmarks Of Firefox 74 + Firefox 75 Beta On Linux
Linux 5.7 Netfilter To See AVX2 Optimizations For Big Performance Boost - Can Be Up To ~420%
LoadLibrary: Support For Loading Windows DLLs On Linux
Chrome 80 Against Firefox 74/75 Performance On Linux
GNOME 3.36 Released With Latest Wayland Improvements, Parental Controls, New Lock Screen