Ahead of the official release expected in early August, the second release candidate of LibreOffice 7.0 is now available for testing.
This comes just shy of two weeks since LibreOffice 7.0 RC1. That prior release candidate ultimately led to much controversy with the upstream, open-source builds sporting "Personal Edition" labeling. RC2 retains the Personal Edition branding but following community feedback all indications are that it will be changed for LibreOffice 7.0 as they re-evaluate their marketing plans.
With the LibreOffice 7.0 RC2 release there are ~57 bugs fixed that span the different areas of this open-source, cross-platform office suite.
Those wanting to help test this free software office suite can find the LibreOffice 7.0 RC2 download details via DocumentFoundation.org.
Most notable with LibreOffice 7.0 is switching from Cairo to Skia for rendering and in turn that allows for optional GPU-based Vulkan acceleration support. LibreOffice 7.0 also brings continued HiDPI work, dropping of Adobe Flash export support, different import/export filter enhancements, various performance improvements, and many other changes.
