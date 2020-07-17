LibreOffice 7.0 RC2 Released For This Vulkan-Supported Open-Source Office Suite
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 18 July 2020 at 01:58 AM EDT. 1 Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
Ahead of the official release expected in early August, the second release candidate of LibreOffice 7.0 is now available for testing.

This comes just shy of two weeks since LibreOffice 7.0 RC1. That prior release candidate ultimately led to much controversy with the upstream, open-source builds sporting "Personal Edition" labeling. RC2 retains the Personal Edition branding but following community feedback all indications are that it will be changed for LibreOffice 7.0 as they re-evaluate their marketing plans.

With the LibreOffice 7.0 RC2 release there are ~57 bugs fixed that span the different areas of this open-source, cross-platform office suite.

Those wanting to help test this free software office suite can find the LibreOffice 7.0 RC2 download details via DocumentFoundation.org.

Most notable with LibreOffice 7.0 is switching from Cairo to Skia for rendering and in turn that allows for optional GPU-based Vulkan acceleration support. LibreOffice 7.0 also brings continued HiDPI work, dropping of Adobe Flash export support, different import/export filter enhancements, various performance improvements, and many other changes.
1 Comment
Related News
LibreOffice Might Delay Its "Personal Edition" Branding Or Change To "Community Edition"
The Document Foundation Clarifies LibreOffice 7.0's "Personal Edition" Branding
LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 Is Out For Testing This Skia+Vulkan Open-Source Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta 2 Released For This Open-Source, Vulkan-Supported Office Suite
LibreOffice 7.0 Beta Available For Testing With Its Skia+Vulkan Support
LibreOffice 7.0 Alpha 1 Released With Its Skia + Vulkan Rendering
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Linus Torvalds: "I Hope AVX512 Dies A Painful Death"
Linus Torvalds' Initial Comment On Rust Code Prospects Within The Linux Kernel
Linux Developers May Discuss Allowing Rust Code Within The Kernel
Fedora Approves Of Making Nano The Default Terminal Text Editor, Other Features Accepted
Linux 5.8 Formally Adds The Inclusive Terminology Guidelines
Linux Might Pursue x86_64 Micro-Architecture Feature Levels
Intel Gen12/Xe Graphics Have AV1 Accelerated Decode - Linux Support Lands
NVMe ZNS Support Coming To Linux 5.9