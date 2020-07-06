With just about one month to go until the official release, the first release candidate is out today of the LibreOffice 7.0 open-source, cross-platform office suite software.
The biggest change with LibreOffice 7.0 is migrating from Cairo to Skia for rendering of the UI and in the process that means supporting optional Vulkan acceleration for using this modern graphics API for rendering.
LibreOffice 7.0 also provides other performance optimizations, continued work on HiDPI especially with the Qt5 code, dropping of the retired Adobe Flash support, various import/export filter improvements, and other changes to this leading open-source office suite.
More details on the many LibreOffice 7.0 changes via the tentative release notes.
Help in testing LibreOffice 7.0 RC1 by downloading it for various platforms via DocumentFoundation.org. LibreOffice 7.0.0 is aiming for release in early August. At least two more release candidates are expected this month.
