The Document Foundation crew shared this morning that from their official downloads area as of this morning they saw 422,938 downloads. Not bad for just one week and that number doesn't take into account those that procure LibreOffice 7.0 from their Linux distribution's package manager or other third-party means besides just going to the LibreOffice website and downloading it directly. So long story short, LibreOffice 7.0 is closing in (or potentially already there) around a half million downloads.
The other stats shared so far are also quite enticing for this free software office suite being well received by the community. Not bad at all for this office suite with The Document Foundation operating on less than a million dollars per year thanks to the open-source community.
How are you liking #LibreOffice 7.0?— Phoronix (@phoronix) August 12, 2020
LibreOffice 7.0.1 as the first point release with many bug fixes is expected to come out either at the tail end of August or in the first days of September.