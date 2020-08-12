LibreOffice 7.0 Is Already Approaching A Half-Million Downloads
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 12 August 2020 at 06:56 AM EDT.
It was just one week ago that LibreOffice 7.0 was released and it has already seen around a half-million downloads for this leading open-source, cross-platform office suite.

The Document Foundation crew shared this morning that from their official downloads area as of this morning they saw 422,938 downloads. Not bad for just one week and that number doesn't take into account those that procure LibreOffice 7.0 from their Linux distribution's package manager or other third-party means besides just going to the LibreOffice website and downloading it directly. So long story short, LibreOffice 7.0 is closing in (or potentially already there) around a half million downloads.

The other stats shared so far are also quite enticing for this free software office suite being well received by the community. Not bad at all for this office suite with The Document Foundation operating on less than a million dollars per year thanks to the open-source community.

LibreOffice 7.0.1 as the first point release with many bug fixes is expected to come out either at the tail end of August or in the first days of September.
