LibreOffice 7.0 Finally Retiring Its Adobe Flash Export Support
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 23 April 2020 at 07:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
Many likely didn't realize the functionality was still in place, but LibreOffice 7.0 will finally phase out its export support for Adobe Flash (SWF).

LibreOffice 7.0 has long offered an Adobe Flash export filter, back to the days of it being Macromedia Flash. The focus on this export filter has been for allowing LibreOffice presentations and drawings to be in Flash format.

But with Adobe retiring Flash technology at the end of 2020, LibreOffice 7.0 due out in August has found it time to drop the code.

The support was dropped on Thursday and in the process lightened up this open-source office suite by nearly six thousand lines of code.

The most notable addition coming to LibreOffice 7.0 this summer is the Skia rendering support, including Vulkan capabilities.
