LibreOffice 7.0 is aiming for release in early August but for that release to be a success they need help in testing.
LibreOffice 7.0 beta came at the start of June while out now is the second beta for those wanting to help test this cross-platform, open-source office suite after many fixes landed in recent weeks.
Most exciting with LibreOffice 7.0 is replacing its Cairo drawing code with Skia. In the process, thanks to Skia, the Vulkan API is supported for rendering the user-interface with great speed. The Skia code is still settling down but appears to be in good shape overall for LibreOffice 7.0.
LibreOffice 7.0 also has other performance optimizations, continued work on HiDPI particularly with the Qt5 code, removal of Adobe Flash support, various import/export filter improvements, and other changes to this leading open-source office suite.
Download links and more details on this second beta can be found via the Document Foundation QA blog.
1 Comment