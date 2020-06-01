There still is two months to go until the stable release of LibreOffice 7.0 but today marks the availability of the first beta.
LibreOffice 7.0 is the big update bringing the new Skia rendering code with Vulkan acceleration support as one of the biggest changes for this open-source office suite update.
In addition to replacing its Cairo code with Skia, LibreOffice 7.0 also has other performance improvements, HiDPI scaling support with its Qt5 code, phasing out its Adobe Flash support, new spreadsheet functions, different import/export filter improvements, a new icon theme, and much more.
See this blog post for details on testing LibreOffice 7.0 beta 1.
If all goes well the stable LibreOffice 7.0.0 version should debut in early August.
