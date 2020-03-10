LibreOffice 7.0's Qt5 Support To Offer HiDPI Scaling
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 10 March 2020 at 02:05 AM EDT. 1 Comment
The LibreOffice open-source office suite's Qt5 tool-kit integration so far has lacked HiDPI scaling support for dealing with modern high pixel density displays. But adding to the excitement for the LibreOffice 7.0 release later this year is now the Qt5 HiDPI scaling capability.

LibreOffice 7.0 is already shaping up to be very exciting with Skia + Vulkan rendering support for the cross-platform office suite. This Vulkan support and the other goodies should culminate with LibreOffice 7.0 launching in early August while on Monday the Qt5 HiDPI support landed in Git master.

The support uses a DPI scaling approach similar to what is used by GTK in scaling of the Cairo surface. Developer Luca Carlon acknowledges "the current result is far from perfect, which you can see with the various graphics glitches" but at least isn't crashing or other woes. Hopefully by the time of the LibreOffice 7.0.0 debut in August this Qt5 HiDPI support will be better positioned. LibreOffice 7.0 so far has also been baking some performance improvements for the Impress and Draw components, enhancements to Writer's Navigator, and other enhancements for leading the open-source office suite race.
