We Love Performance... So We Love LibreOffice 6.4 With This Office Suite Now Running Faster
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 29 January 2020 at 07:49 AM EST. 9 Comments
LibreOffice 6.4 is out today as the latest feature update to this cross-platform, open-source office suite.

Exciting us about LibreOffice 6.4 is that improving the performance was a big focus for the 6.4 release. In particular, from the release announcement, "a new major release providing better performance, especially when opening and saving spreadsheets and presentations, and excellent compatibility with DOCX, XLSX and PPTX files."

Beyond performance improvements around the UI and file handling, LibreOffice 6.4 has stronger handling of Microsoft Office files that the developers say is now "almost perfect support."

LibreOffice 6.4 is also packing a QR code generator, support for marking comments as resolved within Writer, support for exporting Calc spreadsheets into a single PDF page, better online handling improvements, and much more.

Learn more about today's LibreOffice 6.4 release via The Document Foundation blog and the release notes for a lengthy look at all of the changes.

For as excited as we are about LibreOffice 6.4, LibreOffice 7.0 is up next and making that all the more exciting is using Skia with Vulkan rendering support.
