After a slight delay, The Document Foundation this morning announced the release of the LibreOffice 6.3 cross-platform open-source office suite.
This leading Microsoft Office alternative has performance improvements particularly around Writer (its word processor) and Calc (spreadsheet) components, the tabbed compact user-interface work is now available throughout more of the suite, better PDF export support, continually ongoing improvements to the Microsoft Office file format interoperability support, and a plethora of other improvements.
More details on today's LibreOffice 6.3 release can be found via their official blog and the release notes.
