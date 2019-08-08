LibreOffice 6.3 Released With Better Performance, UI Enhancements
After a slight delay, The Document Foundation this morning announced the release of the LibreOffice 6.3 cross-platform open-source office suite.

This leading Microsoft Office alternative has performance improvements particularly around Writer (its word processor) and Calc (spreadsheet) components, the tabbed compact user-interface work is now available throughout more of the suite, better PDF export support, continually ongoing improvements to the Microsoft Office file format interoperability support, and a plethora of other improvements.


More details on today's LibreOffice 6.3 release can be found via their official blog and the release notes.
