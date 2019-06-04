Following last month's LibreOffice 6.3 alpha milestone, the first beta images of LibreOffice 6.3 are now up for testing.
This next open-source office suite release is due out as stable in mid-August while out now is the first beta releases that will be followed by a few release candidates.
LibreOffice 6.3 offers speed improvements around open/save functionality, FOURIER support within spreadsheets, OOXML export improvements, tagged PDF exporting, user-interface refinements, and various other optimizations and improvements. More information on the many LibreOffice 6.3 changes that are inbound can be found via The Document Foundation Wiki.
The LibreOffice 6.3 Beta binaries for all supported configurations/platforms can be found under the dev builds.
