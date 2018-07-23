LibreOffice 6.1 is planned for release by the middle of August but for that next version to happen without a hitch, the LibreOffice team could use a hand with the testing of their latest release candidates.
LibreOffice 6.1 RC2 was released a few days ago to succeed the initial release candidate from two weeks prior. In that time more than 84 bugs were corrected. The Document Foundation team will be preparing a third and final release candidate of LibreOffice 6.1.0 in the days to come.
If you would like to download the current release candidate to lend a hand in testing this cross-platform, open-source office suite, the current download information can be found via DocumentFoundation.org. Overall this should be another feature-packed update with a lot of good improvements as outlined in numerous past Phoronix articles.
