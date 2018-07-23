LibreOffice 6.1 RC2 Released For Testing This Next Open-Source Office Suite Update
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 25 July 2018 at 11:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LIBREOFFICE --
LibreOffice 6.1 is planned for release by the middle of August but for that next version to happen without a hitch, the LibreOffice team could use a hand with the testing of their latest release candidates.

LibreOffice 6.1 RC2 was released a few days ago to succeed the initial release candidate from two weeks prior. In that time more than 84 bugs were corrected. The Document Foundation team will be preparing a third and final release candidate of LibreOffice 6.1.0 in the days to come.

If you would like to download the current release candidate to lend a hand in testing this cross-platform, open-source office suite, the current download information can be found via DocumentFoundation.org. Overall this should be another feature-packed update with a lot of good improvements as outlined in numerous past Phoronix articles.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related LibreOffice News
LibreOffice Picks Up A Native "KDE 5" File Picker
PDF Importing Improvements Head Into LibreOffice
LibreOffice 6.1 Branches & Now Under Feature Freeze, LibreOffice 6.2 On Master
LibreOffice 6.1 Alpha 1 Is Ready To Roll For Advancing The Open-Source Office
Collabora Online 3.2 Supports Chart Creation, Other Features
Changes Begin Building Up For LibreOffice 6.1
Popular News This Week
Google/Microsoft/Twitter/Facebook Announce The Open-Source Data Transfer Project
What Build System Should Qt 6 Use?
Red Hat Continues Driving Wonderful Innovations In Fedora Workstation
Microsoft's PowerShell Now Available On Ubuntu In Snap Form
NetBSD 8.0 Officially Released With USB3 Support, Security Improvements & UEFI
Samsung Galaxy S Support With The Linux 4.19 Kernel