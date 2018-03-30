LibreOffice 6.0 was released at the end of January while already is a fair amount of new features over the past two months that have started up building for the next release of this open-source office suite, LibreOffice 6.1.
LibreOffice 6.1 is expected to be released by mid-August while for that to happen an alpha release is slated for the end of April, a beta at the end of May, and the release candidates beginning in early July.
The release notes are already being a work-in-progress for this cross-platform open-source office software. From those release notes we have a glimpse of some of what's coming for this next major release, among the items catching our attention at this time include:
- LibreOffice Calc now better deals with image handling, including sorting of image cells and when resizing images in Calc the aspect ratios are honored.
- Calc now supports customizing the highlight colors.
- Big improvements to the importing filter for Microsoft Excel 2003 XML.
- Dialog improvements for LibreOffice Online as well as other functionality improvements for this web-browser based LibreOffice.
- GTK3 native message dialogs are now in place.
- Improved "KDE 5" integration.
Expect a lot more to still come for LibreOffice 6.1 with the feature freeze and branching not coming until the end of May.
What more would you like to see out of LibreOffice? Let us know in the forums.
