LibreOffice 6.0 Released With A Ton Of Open-Source Office Suite Improvements
31 January 2018
LibreOffice 6.0 is now officially available!

LibreOffice 6.0 features support for standards-compliant PDF forms within Writer, the experimental Notebookbar and other user-interface improvements, the Impress presentation component now uses a default slide size of 16:9, OpenPGP can now be used to sign ODF documents, OOXML interoperability improvements, various new filters, LibreOffice Online cloud office improvements, and more.

LibreOffice 6.0 also has threading improvements for Calc, flicker-free OpenGL transitions, initial Qt5 work (but better Qt5/KF5 integration is coming in LibreOffice 6.1), and many other improvements.

Learn more about LibreOffice 6.0 via today's announcement at DocumentFoundation.org. You can download the open-source office suite LibreOffice 6.0 directly from LibreOffice.org for all major platforms.
