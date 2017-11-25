LibreOffice 6.0 Beta Available - Huge Open-Source Office Suite Update For 2018
Written by Michael Larabel in LibreOffice on 25 November 2017 at 12:19 PM EST. 6 Comments
Today the branching of LibreOffice 6.0 from Git master took place as well as tagging the first beta.

LibreOffice 6.0 Beta is currently available in source form as of writing and the code will continue to be refined via the libreoffice-6-0 branch until it's ready for release in early 2018. The mainline LibreOffice Git code meanwhile is bumped for early work on what's marked as LibreOffice 6.1.

Among the changes being worked on for this major update to LibreOffice include Calc spreadsheet multi-threading, an initial Qt5 interface plugin, flicker-free OpenGL transitions, a new default table style in LibreOffice Writer, spell check improvements, a new default slide format in Impress/Draw of 16:9, the inclusion of Noto fonts by default, OOXML filter improvements, and various user-interface improvements.

LibreOffice for Android also continues to be improved. Tentative details on some of the LibreOffice 6.0 changes are outlined via this Wiki page.

Next up on the LibreOffice 6.0 roadmap is to begin the release candidates just ahead of Christmas, a hard code freeze in January, and the official 6.0.0 release in late January or early February.
