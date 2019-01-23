LibreELEC 9.0 Released - Linux Distribution Built Around Kodi 18.0
Written by Michael Larabel in Operating Systems on 2 February 2019 at 10:32 AM EST. 1 Comment
OPERATING SYSTEMS --
With Kodi 18.0 having been released earlier this week, the LibreELEC project is out with their 9.0 release as a lightweight Linux distribution built around this HTPC/multimedia software.

LibreELEC 9.0 integrates Kodi 18.0 while having improvements to its underlying OS and better hardware support. LibreELEC 9.0 also improves security by allowing SSH passwords to be easily changed for the OS and shipping default iptables firewall configurations for home/public networks.

LibreELEC 9.0 ships with support for a number of new ARM boards including the Libre Computer LePotato, 96Rocks ROCK960, ASUS Tinker Board, Firefly RK3328-CC, PINE64 ROCK64, and others.

More details on the LibreELEC 9.0 release can be found via the project site at LibreELEC.tv.
1 Comment
