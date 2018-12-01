LibreELEC 9.0 Beta Pulls In Kodi 18, Core OS Improvements & New ARM Board Support
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 24 December 2018 at 01:00 PM EST. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
If you have some downtime during the holidays and looking to setup a Linux HTPC/multimedia system, the first beta of LibreELEC 9.0 is now available as the lightweight Linux distribution built around the Kodi HTPC media playback software that also has picked up Retroplayer gaming support and other recent features.

LibreELEC 9.0 Beta 1 pulls in the near-final release candidate of Kodi 18 and that alone means a lot on the end-user front with now having that Retroplayer game console emulator integration, Google Assistant support, the rewritten Wayland support, stability improvements, and tons of other additions.

At the OS-level, LibreELEC 9.0 Beta 1 finally adds changeable SSH passwords so there is no longer the hard-coded default, there is now default firewall configurations as part of their security increase, various user-interface improvements, and also a safe mode boot when Kodi experiences problems starting up.

Kodi 9.0 Beta 1 also has preliminary support for Rockchip SoCs with initial support for the ASUS Tinker Board, Firefly ROC-RK3328-CC, PINE64 ROCK64/RockPro64, and others. The Amlogic-based Libre Computer Le Potato is also now supported.

More details and download links for the initial beta of LibreELEC 9.0 can be found via libreelec.tv.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Multimedia News
A Lot Of Media Driver Work For Linux 4.21 - Includes Intel IPU3, ASpeed Video Engine
DAV1D v0.1 AV1 Video Decoder Released
Cedrus Video Decode Driver Moving Along With Allwinner H5/A64 Support
Allwinner "Cedrus" Driver Moving Ahead With H.264 & H.265 Video Decode Support
Kodi 18 Release Candidate 1 Now Available For This Leading Open-Source HTPC Software
The DAV1D AV1 Video Decoder Has Become Very Fast
Popular News This Week
Debian's Anti-Harassment Team Is Removing A Package Over Its Name
The Most Notable New Features Of The Linux 4.20 Kernel
Vega 12 Firmware Lands Along With RX 590 Polaris Bits, Updated Zen CPU Microcode
MIPS Processor ISA To Be Open-Sourced In 2019
Firefox On KDE Now Supports Native Open/Save Dialogs
ReactOS 0.4.11 Release Candidate Available For Testing The "Open-Source Windows"